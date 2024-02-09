Australia's star opening batsman David Warner who recently announced his retirement from ODI and Test format has now become the first Australian and third overall to play 100 international matches across all formats. Warner achieved this feat during the 1st T20I match between Australia and West Indies. As we talk about the match Warner went on to complete his 25th T20I half-century in just 22 balls. Australia Test Squad Announced: Allrounder Michael Neser Recalled for New Zealand Series.

A special milestone for David Warner

A special milestone for David Warner tonight as he becomes the first Australian and just the third overall to play 100 international matches in all three formats! 👏 pic.twitter.com/6lAWS8BB2k— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2024

