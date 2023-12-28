During the day 3 play of the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match, David Warner got dismissed by Mir Hamza in the sixth over and was sent back to the dressing room. While walking back to the dressing room, Warner said his goodbyes to the spectators present in the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the one final time as he will be retiring from the Test cricket format after the series against Pakistan. Warner scored 912 runs in MCG and made his T20I debut in the same ground. ‘It Was the Wind!’ Commentators Joke As Bail Falls Off on Ground During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 (Watch Video)

Watch Video Here

At the ground where he scored 912 Test runs, and made his T20I debut all those years, David Warner bids farewell to the MCG for one final time #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/0XQ6O74meH — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2023

