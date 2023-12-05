David Warner Expresses Deep Concern for Chennai Flood Victims, Urges Support and Safety Amidst Ongoing Natural Disaster

Australian batsman David Warner took to social media to share his concerns regarding the ongoing natural disaster in the region of Chennai due to Cyclone Michaung. Warner shared a compilation of videos showing the deteriorating condition of Chennai. Warner mentioned 'My thoughts are with all those impacted by this natural disaster.' He also asked people to stay safe and be on the higher ground. Warner also mentioned 'Let’s come together to support where we can.' Chennai Rains: Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Ashwin React As Torrential Downpour Triggered by Cyclone Michaung Continues to Lash Tamil Nadu

Social Media Post by David Warner

