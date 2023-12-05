David Warner Expresses Deep Concern for Chennai Flood Victims, Urges Support and Safety Amidst Ongoing Natural Disaster

The cyclone has claimed five lives in separate incidents across Tamil Nadu. Several trees have been uprooted in the state due to the strong winds. Scroll down to have a look at the social media post by David Warner.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 05, 2023 03:15 PM IST

Australian batsman David Warner took to social media to share his concerns regarding the ongoing natural disaster in the region of Chennai due to Cyclone Michaung. Warner shared a compilation of videos showing the deteriorating condition of Chennai. Warner mentioned 'My thoughts are with all those impacted by this natural disaster.' He also asked people to stay safe and be on the higher ground. Warner also mentioned 'Let’s come together to support where we can.' Chennai Rains: Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Ashwin React As Torrential Downpour Triggered by Cyclone Michaung Continues to Lash Tamil Nadu

Social Media Post by David Warner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

