David Warner Hits Big Shots in Delhi Capitals’ Nets Ahead of GT vs DC IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner was seen playing some big strokes during the net session ahead of the GT vs DC IPL 2024 match. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 17, 2024 11:12 AM IST

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner was seen smashing sixes in the nets ahead of the GT vs DC IPL 2024 clash. Warner has not been in decent form in the tournament so far and has not scored many runs. Warner would be hoping to get back to form against Gujarat Titans and score some runs for his team. Shah Rukh Khan Appreciates Jos Buttler's Match Winning Knock After KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

David Warner Plays Aggressive Strokes in DC Nets

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
2024 Indian Premier League David Warner Delhi Capitals GT vs DC GT vs DC IPL 2024 Indian Premier League 2024 IPL 2024
