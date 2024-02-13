David Warner played his last International match and series for Australia at the Perth Stadium during the AUS vs WI 3rd T20I. He ended the series with a high as he scored a stunning knock of 81 runs and also won the player of the series award for his performance. Although, Australia lost the match, Warner showed a nice gesture as he gifted it to a young fan into the stands. Adam Zampa Registers Most Expensive Figures By An Australian in T20Is, Records Unwanted Feat During AUS vs WI 3rd T20I 2024.

David Warner Shows Nice Gesture As He Gifts His Player of the Series Award to Young Fan

David Warner gifted his Player of the series award to one of the little fans after the match. Beautiful gesture from Warner 👏#AUSvsWI | #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/9aN69as4Zm — Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)