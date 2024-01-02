David Warner is all set to play his last Test match as he is all set to retire after the AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023 at Sydney. He has had an illustrious career and now he has decided to draw curtains over it. In an unfortunate development, Warner lost his Baggy Green cap along with his backpack while travelling for the series. Warner shared a video on social media where he pleaded for the return of his Baggy Green as he is very 'sentimental' for it. He added, "Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media and I'm happy to give this (a spare backpack) to you if you return my baggy greens." David Warner Retires From ODIs: As Australian Batsman Bids Farewell to 50-Over Format, a Look at His ODI Career in Numbers.

David Warner's Baggy Green Gets Stolen With His Backpack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

