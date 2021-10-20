All-rounder David Wiese helped Namibia register their first ever win at the World Cup stage as they defeated Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match. Wiese scored unbeaten 66 off just 40 balls to help Namibia chase down 165.

