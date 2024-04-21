Funny memes and jokes took over the internet after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs in IPL 2024, riding on a powerful batting first. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma set the tone early on with 125/0 in the powerplay before the remaining batting order ensured that the team scored 266/7, the fourth-highest total in IPL history. In response, the SRH bowlers led by T Natarajan bowled out Delhi Capitals for 199 runs. Travis Head was named Man of the Match for his explosive 89 off 32 balls. Take a look at some memes below. Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 Runs in IPL 2024; Travis Head, T Natarajan Star As SRH Register Commanding Victory.

'SRH Bowlers in 1-10 Overs vs 11-20 Overs'

'Pat Cummins to Delhi Crowd'

'Travis Head Against Teams With Blue Jersey'

Travis Head when he sees Blue jersey pic.twitter.com/RngSCHSRid — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 20, 2024

Travis Head vs Delhi Capitals

Travis Head when the opposite team is in Blue jersey.pic.twitter.com/EVhh127ii1 — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) April 20, 2024

SRH Batters This Season

'Travis Head to DC Bowlers'

Travis head to DC bowlers pic.twitter.com/gzmFAgcNYP — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) April 20, 2024

'Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma vs DC'

#DCvSRH Travis Head and Abhishek sharma mood right now bs Delhi bowlers... pic.twitter.com/DWK1pMIzaB — THE PROFESSOR (@IamHindu_OG) April 20, 2024

Travis Head is 'Inevitable'

Travis Head from last one year. "I am inevitable". pic.twitter.com/mlyty7UUoS — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 20, 2024

'Travis Head When Jake Fraser-McGurk Was Batting'

Travis Head watching Fraser-McGurk hit SRH bowlers ruthlessly pic.twitter.com/1KCxoEZvbg — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)