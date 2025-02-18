The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Deepti Sharma's UP Warriorz in the sixth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition. The sixth match of the Women's Premier League season 3 will be held in Vadodara on Wednesday, February 19. Both teams lost their last league stage matches in the ongoing WPL 2025 tournament. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Top Spot After Second Consecutive Victory.

Delhi Capitals started their campaign on a positive note. The Meg Lanning-led side secured a thrilling victory over inaugural edition champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets. However, Delhi Capitals suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Capitals lost the match by eight wickets, which dented their Net Run Rate (NRR).

The Deepti Sharma-led UP Warriorz started their campaign on a poor note. The Warriorz suffered a comprehensive six-defeat by Gujarat Giants. The UP-based franchise are languishing at the bottom of the points table with zero victories to their names.

DC-W vs UPW-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz have faced each other four times in the Women's Premier League history. Out of these, Delhi Capitals have secured three victories, whereas UP Warriorz has won one match.

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Meg Lanning Shafali Verma Deepti Sharma Jemimah Rodrigues Sophie Ecclestone Tahila McGrath

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

Delhi Capitals openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma are known for providing quick starts to their side. Both batters are very dangerous when they are set at the crease. But they will have to deal with UP Warriorz ace spinner Sophie Ecclestone. The spinner can bowl at any stage and is known for taking big wickets.

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be hosted at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz clash will begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 19.

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League 2025 is Star Sports in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website. WPL 2025: Aakash Chopra Believes Delhi Capitals Will Be One of the Favourites To Win Women’s Premier League Title.

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

UP Warriorz Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry(w), Deepti Sharma(c), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

Delhi Capitals Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

