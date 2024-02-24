Surely Sajeevan Sajana could not have asked for a better way to mark her WPL debut! The all-rounder ensured that Mumbai Indians got off to a winning start to their WPL 2024 campaign by hitting six off the last ball as the reigning champions beat Delhi Capitals in a repeat of last year's final. Mumbai Indians needed 12 runs to win off the final over and Alice Capsey dismissed Pooja Vastrakar (1) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (55) to help Delhi edge closer to a win. With Kaur's dismissal, Mumbai Indians needed five off the last ball and Sajana, who walked out to bat, showed nerves of steel to send the ball flying over the long-on fence for a six to win the match for her side. Shah Rukh Khan Rocks WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony With Spectacular Performance, Grooves to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ and ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ Songs (Watch Video).

Sajana Sajeevan's Last-Ball Six Helps Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals

𝙐𝙉𝘽𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙀𝙑𝘼𝘽𝙇𝙀! 5 off 1 needed and S Sajana seals the game with a MAXIMUM very first ball🤯💥 A final-over thriller in the very first game of #TATAWPL Season 1 🤩🔥 Scorecard 💻📱 https://t.co/GYk8lnVpA8#TATAWPL | #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/Lb6WUzeya0 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)