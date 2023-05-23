Deepak Chahar attempted a Mankad run out of Vijay Shankar in fun during the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Qualifier 1 in IPL 2023. This incident happened in the 14th over of the innings when Chahar took out the stumps at the non-striker's end. But Vijay Shankar had his bat inside his crease already and Chahar's effort left MS Dhoni smiling. The viral incident in this match evoked some reactions from the fans. See them below.

Here's the Attempt

Deepak Chahar's 'Friendly Attempt'

A friendly, light-hearted attempt from Chahar to Mankad Vijay Shankar. But Dhoni's shake of the head suggested that he still disapproved it. #CSKvsGT #IPLPlayOffs — Shamik Chakrabarty (@shamik100) May 23, 2023

MS Dhoni Smiles

'Chahar Cancels Appeal'

Deepak Chahar tries to mankad Vijay Shankar! #GTvsCSK Chahar cancels the appeal — Supradeep Guha (@supradeepguha) May 23, 2023

