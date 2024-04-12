Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 12. Batting first, LSG posted 167/7 thanks to an impressive 55* from Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan's gritty 20*. KL Rahul also scored 39. LSG did manage to get off to a good start but Kuldeep Yadav turned things around for Delhi Capitals with figures of 3/20 upon his return to the team. In response, Delhi Capitals chased this target down in 18.1 overs. Debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk starred with a 55-run knock off just 35 balls, a performance with five sixes and two fours. Captain Rishabh Pant also starred with 41 off 24 as Delhi Capitals bagged their second win of the season. Rishabh Pant Argues With Umpire Rohan Pandit Over Wide Ball Review During LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match, Videos Go Viral.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)