Delhi Capitals became the first team in IPL history to defeat Lucknow Super Giants while chasing a 160+ target. The Rishabh Pant-led side outclassed Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets while chasing 168 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in IPL 2024 on April 12. Lucknow were carried to that total by Ayush Badoni, who struck 55* off 35 deliveries. Chasing 168, Delhi Capitals got to 170/4 in 18.1 overs, with Jake Fraser McGurk smashing 55 runs on his IPL debut and Rishabh Pant hitting 41 off 24 deliveries. Rishabh Pant Argues With Umpire Rohan Pandit Over Wide Ball Review During LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match, Videos Go Viral.

Delhi Capitals Break LSG's Winning Streak After Scoring 160+

The streak ends at 13-0 🥺 Thanks for the support, Lucknow. We'll be back stronger 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NXDSuzvE5D — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 12, 2024

