Delhi Capitals bag a solid six-wicket win against Gujarat Titans as they dominate the Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2024 encounter. Put in to bat first, GT had a very poor start with the bat. Shubman Gill was dismissed early and it was followed by a collapse which saw GT lose their top four in no time. Just when they were looking to consolidate, spinners came on and made the situation further worse. Rashid Khan's short cameo guided them near the hundred mark although they couldn't clear it. Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the DC bowlers with three wickets. Chasing it, Jake Fraser-McGurk gave DC a solid start which powered them ahead. Despite losing a few wickets early, DC didn't face much trouble and by Rishabh Pant's help they cruised to the target. Rishabh Pant Mimics Ravi Shastri At Toss of GT vs DC IPL 2024, Watch Viral Video.

Delhi Capitals Defeat Gujarat Titans By Six Wickets

Back-to-back wins on the road ✅ pic.twitter.com/2L7IM7kqbF — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 17, 2024

