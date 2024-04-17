Jake Fraser-McGurk has been an exciting prospect for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024. He came in as the replacement of Lungi Ngidi with good reputation as a ball-striker in BBL. He started his IPL career on a high with a half-century against LSG. In his second match against GT, he started by smacking a six to Sandeep Warrier. DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly, who was sitting in the dug out, was so impressed by the shot that he stood up immediately. Fans loved the reaction from Ganguly after watching Fraser-McGurk's shot and made the video viral on social media. Rishabh Pant Stumping Video: Watch Delhi Capitals Captain Dismiss Abhinav Manohar With Quick Hands During GT vs DC IPL 2024.

Sourav Ganguly Gives 'Edge of the Seat' Reaction to Jake Fraser McGurk's Six

