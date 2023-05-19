Delhi Capitals are going to don a special rainbow jersey during their final IPL group league match against the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, May 20, 2023. The news comes after the Twitter handle of the Delhi Capitals shared the news. Sharing the news, DC in its twitter handle, wrote, “Ending our #IPL2023 campaign on a 🌈 note! Our boys will be donning these special threads in our last home match of the season at #QilaKotla!” Interestingly, the last three times the Delhi side sported the rainbow jersey, they won all the three games.

Delhi Capitals to Don Rainbow Jersey in Their Final IPL match Against CSK

Ending our #IPL2023 campaign on a 🌈 note! Our boys will be donning these special threads in our last home match of the season at #QilaKotla! #YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/UuvM51Yo8R — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 19, 2023

