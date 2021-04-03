Delhi Capitals Release Twitter Hashtags and Emojis for IPL 2021
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭. 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐫 🔥🐯
Now, cheer for us in #IPL2021 using these hashtags on @Twitter ⤵️
🐯 #यहहैनयीदिल्ली pic.twitter.com/rkfnULNWEK
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 3, 2021
