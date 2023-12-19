Haryana all-rounder Sumit Kumar who impressed in the recently finished Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 final, gets sold after a fierce bidding war to Delhi Capitals for INR 1 Crore. Sumit is some one who can take wickets with the ball and can play impactful cameos as well. Adds value to a side like DC who struggled with lower order problems last season. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online.

Sumit Kumar Sold to DC for INR 1 Crore

