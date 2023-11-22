Fast bowler Avesh Khan has been traded to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants while Devdutt Padikkal is traded to LSG from RR during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) transfer window ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. A move that benefits both the sides as the two have not performed well for their respective franchises. The swap deal has been offically announced by the IPL. Gautam Gambhir Pens Down Emotional Message After He Leaves LSG to Join KKR as Mentor For Upcoming IPL 2024 Season (See Post).

Devdutt Padikkal Traded From RR to LSG In Exchange of Avesh Khan

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Avesh Khan Traded To Rajasthan Royals, Devdutt Padikkal Traded To Lucknow Super Giants. #TATAIPL More Details 🔽https://t.co/SN9w3zvmkJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 22, 2023

