An unfortunate development for CSK fans ahead of the IPL 2024 season as New Zealand opener Devon Conway has decided to operate on his injured left thumb and will be out until May. Conway suffered the injury during the T20I series against Australia and the surgery will rule him out for approximately eight weeks. CSK are yet to take a decision to wait for him or call in a replacement. They already have Rachin Ravindra and Moeen Ali in their ranks as cover. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar and Other CSK Cricketers Start Training in Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Devon Conway Set to Miss First Half of IPL 2024

Opener Devon Conway will this week undergo surgery on the left thumb he damaged during the KFC T20I series against Australia. Following several scans and specialist advice, the decision was made to operate on Conway with a likely recovery period of at least eight weeks. — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 3, 2024

