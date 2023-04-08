MS Dhoni is well-known for his great observational and game reading prowess. He has a high rate of success whenever he appeals to the umpire for a close call. Even after so many year, thing doesn't see much change as Dhoni takes a DRS for caught behind against Suryakumar Yadav which was adjudged not out by the umpire initially. But after getting reviewed by UltraEdge, the decision got overturned. Fans took to twitter to react on Dhoni's accurate DRS call.

MS Dhoni Takes A Successful DRS to Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav

A Successful Review By MS Dhoni

It's high time ICC should rename decision review system to Dhoni review system pic.twitter.com/ctA1OESNwB — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07) April 8, 2023

Dhoni Review System

Dhoni Review System Strikes Again

"When Dhoni says out there's nothing to look back" Dhoni Review System strikes again ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XAbtPwGarP — 🄺Ⓐ🅃🄷🄸🅁 1⃣5⃣ (@katthikathir) April 8, 2023

Fans React On MS Dhoni DRS Call

Never Doubt MS Dhoni

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)