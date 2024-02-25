Dhruv Jurel performed a 'salute' celebration after scoring his maiden Test half-century during the India vs England fourth Test 2024 in Ranchi. The wicketkeeper-batsman showed a lot of maturity and resilience to play a brilliant knock on a track that had uneven bounce and assisted the spin bowlers. Jurel, who had missed out on this landmark in his first Test, got to the mark off 96 deliveries and was seen doing a salute while celebrating, which can be a gesture for his father Nem Chand, who fought in the Kargil war in 1999. The video of Jurel performing the salute has gone viral. Ravi Ashwin Completes 350 Test Wickets in India, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Ben Duckett During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Dhruv Jurel Performs 'Salute' Celebration:

