Much like many others, Dhruv Jurel is an MS Dhoni fanboy! The wicketkeeper, who recently made his Test debut in the third Test between India and England at Rajkot, expressed his wish to meet the CSK captain when the fourth match of the series takes place in Ranchi. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jurel spoke about interacting with Dhoni during IPL last year. "I was pinching myself, ye koi sapna toh nahi hai (is this a dream)," he said about his interaction with Dhoni. Jurel also went on to say that he has learnt a lot from Dhoni in his career. Jasprit Bumrah Released From Indian Squad Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024; KL Rahul Ruled Out.

Dhruv Jurel Expresses Desire to Meet MS Dhoni

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)