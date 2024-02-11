AB de Villiers apologised to Virat Kohli and his family in a fresh video, days after he had incorrectly revealed that the cricketer was expecting a second child with wife and actor Anushka Sharma. The South African great, in a video on his official YouTube channel, said that he made a 'blunder' by sharing information that was not 'confirmed at all'. The former cricketer who was earlier named brand ambassador of the SA20, also urged fans to respect the Indian cricketer's privacy with the latter set to miss the remainder of the India vs England Test series. "Just not nice. I shared information that was not confirmed at all. I am begging everyone out there to respect him and his family and his private time. Hopefully, we will see Virat back, happy and scoring runs. Like he always does," he said. India Squad for Remaining England Tests Announced: Virat Kohli Set to Miss Entire Series, Fast Bowler Akash Deep Earns Maiden Call-Up.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)