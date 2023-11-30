Bangladesh and New Zealand took on each other in the 1st Test of the two-match series at Sylhet. Glenn Phillips was introduced by the Kiwis as a off-spin bowling all-rounder and he found some crucial wickets as well. Amidst that, on Day 3 of the match, Phillips was spotted putting his hand in his mouth which looked in a viral video footage as him applying saliva on the ball to shine it. Putting saliva on ball has been banned by ICC since the Covid-19 pandemic. No action was taken by the on-field umpires. Tim Southee Joins Elite Club, Surpasses 2,000 Test Runs Milestone Alongside Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori Achieves Feat During BAN vs NZ 1st Test Match 2023.

Video Footage of New Zealand Cricketer Glenn Phillips Applying Saliva On Ball

Did Glenn Phillips use saliva to shine the ball?🤔 . .#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/NjYGLkVt6S — FanCode (@FanCode) November 30, 2023

