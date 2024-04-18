Did Shubman Gill react upon spotting Hollywood actress Ana De Armas' lookalike at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2024? A video has gone viral on social media that showed Gill, the Gujarat Titans captain, coming up with a facial expression after allegedly spotting the actor's lookalike. But that is far from the truth. Although the actor's lookalike was present at the venue, Gill's facial reaction was a reaction to Rahul Tewatia's dismissal, which was an 'umpire's call' as shown on DRS. Hollywood Actress Ana de Armas Doppelganger Spotted Watching GT vs DC IPL 2024 Match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Fans React.

Truth Behind Shubman Gill's Reaction Upon Spotting Ana De Armas' Lookalike

What a misleading video ..!! You people are so blind to see the truth.. Just watch the second video for the context And stop this nonsense 🤦‍♀️ Edited one. Real one pic.twitter.com/LmoQ3n8vA1 — khushi 𝕏 (@vc975625) April 18, 2024

