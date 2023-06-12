One of the most heartbreaking sights for any cricket fan is seeing their favourite players not being able to have their hands on the trophy they fought for. A picture of Virat Kohli has gone viral where he is walking past the iconic World Test Championship mace with a dejected look on his face after India's defeat to Australia by 209 runs in the final. ICC shared the photo on their social media and also shared a similar picture of Kane Williamson's picture from the 2019 World Cup final, which New Zealand lost to England. ICC captioned the pics, "Different events, similar emotions."ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: India to Have Matches at Nine Venues, Know Tentative Fixture Dates for CWC Tournament.

See Pictures Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)