Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining characters on the field and his interactions with teammates are often pretty amusing. In one such incident, the Indian captain was heard urging his teammates to think quickly with seconds left on the clock to take a DRS for an lbw call. This happened in the 30th over of the innings when Stokes was struck on his pads and the Indian players appealed in unison. Jadeja, the bowler, walked up to Rohit and subsequently the other Indian players followed as they were talking of whether to opt for DRS or not. One might be aware that every team has 15 seconds on the clock to choose to opt for DRS or not and Rohit, while chatting to his teammates, told them to think quickly. "Dimag lagao zara bara bar se"(Think properly). Ravi Ashwin Goes Past Anil Kumble’s Record To Take Most Test Wickets in India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Rohit Sharma Urges Teammates to Think Quickly

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)