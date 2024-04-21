Dinesh Karthik became the third player in the history of the Indian Premier League to feature in 250 matches. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman achieved this feat during the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 on April 21. Karthik has been one of the most seasoned players in the Indian Premier League, featuring for multiple teams, the likes of which include Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and now-defunct Gujarat Lions. Karthik has, interestingly, achieved this landmark against his former side, the Kolkata Knight Riders. Apart from Karthik, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have achieved this milestone. Virat Kohli Fakes Opening the Bowling, Engages in Funny Chat With Sunil Narine During KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match; Video Goes Viral.

Dinesh Karthik Becomes Third Player to Feature in 250 IPL Matches

