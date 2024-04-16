Dinesh Karthik Receives Applause From Chinnaswamy Crowd As He Walks Back Towards Dressing Room Following Fighting Knock in RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Dinesh Karthik played an exceptional knock of 83 runs in the chase. Although Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the match, the Chinnaswamy crowd applauded Dinesh Karthik’s efforts.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 16, 2024 06:22 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost the match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15. The record-breaking match saw both teams scoring 250+ runs in 20 overs, but RCB fell 26 runs short of the 288-run target. Dinesh Karthik topped the RCB batters, as he scored 83 runs from just 35 balls. Karthik hit seven sixes and five fours in an attempt to win a ‘near impossible’ match for his side. Even in the loss, fans at the Chinnaswamy stadium recognised the fighting spirit and efforts put in by the right-handed batter and applauded him as he walked back towards the dressing room in the 19th over. Dinesh Karthik Hits Longest Six of IPL 2024, Achieves Feat With Mammoth 108m Strike During RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Dinesh Karthik Receives Applause From Chinnaswamy Crowd

