Dinesh Karthik Receives Applause From Chinnaswamy Crowd As He Walks Back Towards Dressing Room Following Fighting Knock in RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost the match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15. The record-breaking match saw both teams scoring 250+ runs in 20 overs, but RCB fell 26 runs short of the 288-run target. Dinesh Karthik topped the RCB batters, as he scored 83 runs from just 35 balls. Karthik hit seven sixes and five fours in an attempt to win a ‘near impossible’ match for his side. Even in the loss, fans at the Chinnaswamy stadium recognised the fighting spirit and efforts put in by the right-handed batter and applauded him as he walked back towards the dressing room in the 19th over. Dinesh Karthik Hits Longest Six of IPL 2024, Achieves Feat With Mammoth 108m Strike During RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Dinesh Karthik Receives Applause From Chinnaswamy Crowd

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Dinesh Karthik played an exceptional knock of 83 runs in the chase. Although Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the match, the Chinnaswamy crowd applauded Dinesh Karthik’s efforts.

owd As He Walks Back Towards Dressing Room Following Fighting Knock in RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 (Watch Video)