Dinesh Karthik scored his first T20I fifty as he helped India get to in the fourth T20I on Friday, June 17. In a spot of bother after losing early wickets, Karthik, who is the most experienced player on the Indian side, showed why he was such a highly-rated finisher with 55 off just 27 deliveries. He and Hardik Pandya (46) stitched a 65-run stand that helped India score a competitive total in a must-win match.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)