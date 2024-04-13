Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee etched his name in history after he hit six sixes in one over during the Nepal vs Qatar ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024 match on April 13. Airee was in an aggressive mood as he cleared the fence all six times in the 20th over of the first innings bowled by Kamran Khan of Qatar. The right-hander showcased his full range of shots and favoured the leg side as he cleared the fence with a lot of ease. Airee became the third player after Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard to hit six sixes in one over in T20Is. Virat Kohli Recalls Saying 'Isko Itna Maarunga Na...' After Being Hit on Head By Mitchell Johnson During 2014 Australia Tour, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Dipendra Singh Airee's Six Sixes Here:

Dipendra Singh Airee Becomes Third Player in T20Is to Hit Three Sixes in One Over

6 sixes in an over in T20Is Yuvraj Singh🇮🇳 v ENG, 2007 Kieron Pollard v SL, 2021 Dipendra Singh Airee🇳🇵 v QAT, today — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 13, 2024

