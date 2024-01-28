Indian cricket fans were expectedly very disappointed after the team suffered a 28-run loss to England in the 1st Test of the five-match series in Hyderabad, on Sunday, January 28. Chasing 231 to win, India were bowled out for 202 runs in the fourth innings with England's debutant Tom Hartley taking seven wickets. The left-arm spinner rattled the Indian batting and never allowed them to gain an upper hand in this chase, propelling England to a famous victory. After this defeat, Indian fans took to social media to share their reactions. England Beat India by 28 Runs in 1st Test 2024; Tom Hartley Shines on Debut, Ollie Pope's Brilliant 196 Helps Visitors Go 1-0 Up.

'Disappointing Loss'

'Disappointed'

Team India lost their first test match against England 😵‍💫 Disappointed #INDvsENG #TestCricket #RohitSharma — sangam (@sangam1031) January 28, 2024

'BazBall beat India'

Bazzball at his best defeated India in India by 28 runs 🔥#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/mNJgln2Yv8 — Abdul Haseeb babar 🇵🇸 (@haseebbabar87) January 28, 2024

Indian Cricket Fans Right Now

'Poor Middle-Order Batting'

What a victory by England Very good comeback by England. Deserve victory by England. Hope India will learn from their mistake Very poor middle order batting by Indian. Congratulations England Team…..#INDvENG #India #VinayShelar #IndianCricket — Vinay Shelar (@VinayNshelar) January 28, 2024

'Strategy Needs to Be Reviewed'

Well played England. Team India batting strategy needs to be reviewed #INDvsENG — Dilip (@dilippatel_dba) January 28, 2024

'Well Done England'

'Comeback Soon'

'Long Live Test Cricket'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)