The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has finally come to an end and it has been a massive success in India. Fans have crowded the stadium in numbers, cheered for the teams, appreciated good cricket and enjoyed some breathtaking and exciting cricketing action. Fans also followed the exciting action on their TV sets as well as mobile phones and laptops. In the recent number released by Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar, they have revealed the viewership of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has broken all records both in terms of TV and Digital tournament viewers. 518 million viewers have watched the competition on TV and 295 have watched it on digital platforms both registering new records. Disney+ Hotstar Creates New Viewership Record Of 5.3 Crore Concurrent Viewers During IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal.

Disney+ Hotstar Creates Historic Viewership Record in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Historic viewership in India during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023! Thanks, India, for making this journey unforgettable! #Cricket #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/8WV183CSYP — Disney Star (@starindia) November 28, 2023

