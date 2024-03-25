As Gujarat Titans took on Mumbai Indians at their home in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during a IPL 2024, a dog entered the ground to interrupt play. A video went viral on social media, where the dog was seen dribbling past every stadium security official trying to stop it. The dog looked panicked and didn't stop even after entering the ground. Dog Interrupts Play During GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Videos Go Viral.

Dog Dribbles Past Stadium Security to Enter Ground

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)