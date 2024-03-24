The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad had an unexpected visitor in the form of a dog. The dog entered the field of play and ran about the field in the 15th over of the innings. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya tried to lure the animal, but it kept running on the field. As a result, the play was stopped for a while. The video of this incident went viral on social media, and it turned out to be an entertaining moment in the game. Bowled! Jasprit Bumrah Castles Wriddhiman Saha With Magnificent Yorker During GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Dog Stops Play During GT vs MI Match

Dog🐕 ignoring black mamba🐍 What a beautiful sight - johns pic.twitter.com/vNR7MBL7nR — 🇵🇹🐐 (@Wanderers30_) March 24, 2024

Another Angle

