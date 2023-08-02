The recently finished Ashes 2023 has seen some great cricketing over the span of more than a month. The series finished in a 2-2 draw with nothing to separate the two teams. Although ICC has docked 10 WTC points from Australia and 19 points from England alongside match fee fines due to slow over rate penalty during the series. Usman Khawaja, who was the highest scorer of the series, clearly expressed his unhappiness over the matter and pointed out that Australia didn't get the opportunity to bowl for two days in the Manchester Test. England, Australia Lose ICC World Test Championship Points After Being Fined for Slow Over-Rate During Ashes 2023.

Usman Khawaja Unhappy With ICC’s Decision To Fine Australia

Don't even get the chance to bowl in the second innings at Manchester due to 2 days of rain and @ICC still issue fines and take 10 WTC points of us for slow over rates! That makes a lot of sense... 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NKuGI61n2n — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)