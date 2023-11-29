There has been a trend of some social media users quoting the names of reputed media houses, journalists and sports professionals in order to spread fale news. Ravichandran Ashwin, who is an active social media user and also runs an YouTube channel, slammed one such user on X as the user was quoting him to spread false news about Sanju Samon's rumoured trade move to CSK. In his reply Ashwin said, 'Fake news! Don't lie quoting me'. Ravichandran Ashwin Praises Modern Day Cricket Giants Australia for Winning Sixth ICC Cricket World Cup Title.

Ravi Ashwin Slams X User

Fake news! Dont lie quoting me 🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 29, 2023

