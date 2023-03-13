Virat Kohli played a fantastic innings and scored his 28th Test hundred during the IND vs AUS 4th Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Following this, his wife Anushka Sharma revealed on Instagram Stories that the Indian batter played through sickness during his marathon innings. When asked about the same, Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave a contradictory statement. "I don't think he is sick; he was just coughing a little bit, but I don't think it's that bad health wise," Rohit said during a press conference. Anushka Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli Batted Through Sickness To Complete His 28th Test Century, See Instagram Story.

Rohit Sharma Refutes Anushka Sharma's Claim

Rohit Sharma said, "I don't think Virat Kohli was sick, but yeah he was coughing a bit". — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2023

