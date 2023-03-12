UP Warriorz are currently facing Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Batting first UP put up a good total of 159/6. Something interesting happened during Mumbai's chase. At the fifth delivery of the fifth over, Hayley Matthews was given LBW by the on-field umpire. Hayley quickly reviewed as she was sure that the ball hit her bat first. However during the review, unfortunately wrong footage was played. The third umpire asked the on-field umpire to stay with his decision because of this. Hayley meanwhile decided not to leave and the decision was was reviewed again. This time finally the broadcaster played the correct footage as Hayley was found not out.

Broadcaster Plays Wrong Footage During Review

This was given NOT OUT then OUT LBW (?!?) now NOT OUT. Absolutely baffling. They were watching DRS in reverse… pic.twitter.com/U2S4n8SgtN — Melissa Story (@melissagstory) March 12, 2023

DRS For DRS

Double DRS Over 4.5 #UPWvMI First time they took DRS for DRS🤣🤣 Review by Bowler Ball hits the shoe first. OUT Again Review by Batsman Replays confirm that it is bat first!. So much confusion in the middle pic.twitter.com/7fltCHk5B0 — Ajay K (@imajay90) March 12, 2023

Double DRS in WPL 2023!

That moment during @wplt20 🙃 Umpire Decision: Not Out, DRS Decision: OUT & then DRS Decision: Not Out 😇 — Anupam Kumar Pandey (@AnupamkPandey) March 12, 2023

Unbelievable

Reverse Footage Shown During Review

Director shows Reverse footage first after taking DRS in WPL match #UPWvsMI this shows ball hits Shoe first and given Heally Mathews OUT And Than shown actuall footage which shows ball hit bat first @cricketaakash pic.twitter.com/rUoFS0gRTx — Arun Sharma (@ArunSha16417713) March 12, 2023

