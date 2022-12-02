Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from the IPL but will be seen in a new avatar with the all-rounder being named the new bowling coach for Chennai Super Kings. The West Indies star replaced Laxmipathy Balaji, who is reportedly taking a year off due to personal reasons. Bravo is one of the few players to have featured in every edition of the IPL since 2008. IPL 2023: BCCI Likely To Have ‘Impact Player’ Rule in Marquee T20 Tournament Next Season, Says Report

Dwayne Bravo Retires from IPL, Named CSK's Bowling Coach:

