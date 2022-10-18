Actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as "The Rock", is all set to feature in the India vs Pakistan preview show of Star Sports, on October 23, 2022, as part of the promotion of his movie Black Adam in India. In the promo released by Star Sports, The Rock said the world will stand still to witness this rivalry between India and Pakistan, which is more than just a cricket match.

The Rock Promotes India vs Pakistan

