India has registered the win in the 4th Test against England and also has clinched the series win in the five-match Test series. India won the match by five wickets. Dhruv Jurel has been awarded the Player of the Match as he has rescued India twice in the 4th Test. Fans of India always see cricket as a religion and have always been very supportive of their team. With this win, India will surely have a great impact on the World Test Championship (WTC) 202-25 points table. Virat Kohli Lauds ‘Young’ Team India After Rohit Sharma and Co Beat England in 4th Test, Clinch Series Victory.

Dhruv Jurel -- Real Jewel

Bazball Breached

This is a appreciation tweet for Gill and Dhruv Jurel

This is a appreciation tweet for Gill and Dhruv Jurel❤️#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/006kXk7kSo— Humza Sheikh (@Sheikhhumza49) February 26, 2024

Fantastic congratulations

Indian fans right now

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)