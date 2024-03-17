Praise kept flowing in from all corners of the cricket fraternity after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Delhi Capitals to win the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 title in front of a packed crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. The RCB bowlers scripted this victory after they bowled Delhi Capitals out for just 113 runs in the first innings. Later, the pair of Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh took the team over the line with three balls to spare. This was a memorable moment for Smriti Mandhana and co as it was the first time that RCB have won a title as a franchise. Chris Gayle, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell and Virender Sehwag were among those who took to social media to congratulate the RCB women's team for this victory. Virat Kohli Congratulates Smriti Mandhana on Video Call After RCB Win WPL 2024 Title, Video Goes Viral.

'Ee Sala Cup Namdu'

RCB-W champions of WPL. Congrats on an outstanding season. Finally Ee Sala Cup Namdu. #WPLFinal @dafabet 🙌🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) March 17, 2024

Glenn Maxwell Lauds RCB

'Deserving Winners'

Many congratulations RCB on winning the WPL. Great temperament shown in crunch situations and deserving winners. #WPLFinal pic.twitter.com/hbXOfQdZn9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 17, 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal's Message in Kannada for RCB Women's Team

Harbhajan Singh Congratulates RCB

Congratulations RCB for the emphatic win in #WPL2024! What a thrilling journey it's been, showcasing their sheer talent and determination on the cricket field. Happy to see women's cricket gaining popularity. @wplt20 pic.twitter.com/jmyvUS4stA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 17, 2024

