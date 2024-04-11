Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina and other members of India's sports fraternity took to social media to extend wishes to fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024. The holy month of Ramzan came to an end on April 11, after which the eminent sports personalities took to their social media accounts to post messages for fans, wishing for prosperity, good health, and happiness. See some of these wishes below. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2024 Greetings and Wishes: Images, Wallpapers, Quotes & WhatsApp Status Video for Loved Ones.

Irfan Pathan's Wish on Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid Mubarak to everyone from Pathan family. #Eidmubarak pic.twitter.com/ELmON5A4k6 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 11, 2024

Suresh Raina Wishes Fans

Wishing you a blessed Eid-ul-Fitr filled with peace, joy, and prosperity. #Eid_Mubarak pic.twitter.com/Gwsi6M3qvK — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 11, 2024

A Wish from Mohammad Shami

Aap sabhi ko Eid ka chand mubarak #Eid pic.twitter.com/MF7sXc6dU6 — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) April 10, 2024

Wasim Jaffer Extends Eid Greetings

Eid Mubarak 🤗 Wishing good health, happiness, and prosperity to you all #Eidmubarak2024 pic.twitter.com/vnR0rbK0ER — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 11, 2024

Mohammad Kaif Wishes Fans on Eid With Special Message from Navjot Singh Sidhu

Hamari taraf se aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak! #eidmubarak pic.twitter.com/fcDdaEaSNE — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 10, 2024

