Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina and other members of India's sports fraternity took to social media to extend wishes to fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024. The holy month of Ramzan came to an end on April 11, after which the eminent sports personalities took to their social media accounts to post messages for fans, wishing for prosperity, good health, and happiness. See some of these wishes below. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2024 Greetings and Wishes: Images, Wallpapers, Quotes & WhatsApp Status Video for Loved Ones.

Irfan Pathan's Wish on Eid-ul-Fitr

Suresh Raina Wishes Fans

A Wish from Mohammad Shami

Wasim Jaffer Extends Eid Greetings

Mohammad Kaif Wishes Fans on Eid With Special Message from Navjot Singh Sidhu

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)