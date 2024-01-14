Shivam Dube shined with the bat against Afghanistan in both 1st and 2nd T20I. He topped his 60 in the first match with a 63 not out in the second match. Dube made a comeback in the Indian team in the series against Ireland after a power packed IPL 2023 for CSK and since then it has been upwards for him. Dube has propelled himself into the mix for the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Fans take to social media to react on the solid performance of Shivam Dube. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube Star As India Bag Series Victory With Six-Wicket Win Over Afghanistan in 2nd T20I.

60* (40) and 1/9. - 63* (32) and 1/36. Comeback series for Dube and he's totally rocked it, he's eyeing a spot at the T20 World Cup.

