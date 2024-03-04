The power hitter of Royal Challengers Bangalore women's squad Ellyse Perry went on to hit an amazing shot for a six which broke the window glass of the car which was parked near the stands for advertisement. This was during the WPL 2024 match against UP Warriorz. Ellyse Perry played an important innings of 58 runs in just 37 balls. RCB-W ended their innings for 198 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. WPL 2024: ‘Our Batters Have Let Us Down…’, Beth Mooney Acknowledges Struggling Gujarat Giants Batting Woes As Winless Streak Continues.

Watch Video Here

