Ellyse Perry posed in front of the car whose window she smashed with a six during the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in WPL 2024 on March 4. Perry danced down the track and sent a delivery from Deepti Sharma over the leg-side boundary and the ball landed straight into the rear window of the car which was on display. Later on after the match, Perry went on to pose in front of the car. Royal Challengers Bangalore shared the picture with the caption, "The Art and the Artist." The Australian all-rounder smashed 58 runs off 37 deliveries and was also involved in a 95-run partnership with skipper Smriti Mandhana, which laid the foundation for RCB's victory. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Secure Comfortable 23-Run Win Over UP Warriorz.

