Joe Root continued his rich form with a spectacular 163* and Ollie Pope hit 145 as England closed in on New Zealand's mammoth first-innings total at the close of play on day 3 of the second Test on Sunday, June 12. Root scored his 27th Test hundred and with Pope's help and a cameo from Ben Stokes, helped England get to 473/5, 80 short of New Zealand's total. Trent Boult got two out of the three England wickets to fall on Day 3.

A brilliant day with the bat!



We finish day three on 473-5.



Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/GJPwJC59J7



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/g1V3OAo1zy— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 12, 2022

