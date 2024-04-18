The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have launched a brand new cricket tournament to be played with a tape ball. This move was made by the ECB to increase inclusivity in cricket and encourage more participation in the game at the grassroots level. The tournament was launched in the presence of top England cricket stars, including Dawid Malan, Heather Knight, Adil Rashid, and Sophie Ecclestone. The competition would have men's and women's teams from cities like Birmingham, Bradford, Kirklees, Leeds, Leicester, London (Middlesex, Essex and Surrey), Luton, Manchester, Sandwell, Slough and Nottingham. What is Tape Ball Cricket?

ECB Launches Tape Ball Cricket Tournament

The ECB's brand new National Core Cities Tape Ball Competition launches today as part of continuing efforts to make cricket the most inclusive sport. Find out more below👇 — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) April 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)